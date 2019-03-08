|
|
David Thomas Hardin
March 13, 1953 - Feb. 27, 2019
Dave passed away on February 27, 2019 following a long illness. He was born March 13, 1953. Survived by his mother Peggy Hardin; loving wife Dee Hardin, sister Suzanne Davis (Don) and brothers Richard (Lucy) and Scott (Olesya). Dave was preceded in death by his father Richard Hardin Sr. and brother Mark Hardin.
Dave graduated from Franklin High School and S.J. Delta
College, while attending Stanislaus State and Cal Poly (S.L.O) Dave was a gifted
baseball player who played for all the schools mentioned.
Dave earned the Athlete of the Year Award in 1971 for his achievements in baseball and basketball at Franklin High School.
Dave worked 22 years for Leprino Foods in Tracy.
Dave was competative in most everything he did while also
establishing long lasting friendships that began in his youth to the present.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home, 3661 E. French Camp Road.
Published in The Record on Mar. 8, 2019