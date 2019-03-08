Home

POWERED BY

David Thomas Hardin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Thomas Hardin Obituary
David Thomas Hardin

March 13, 1953 - Feb. 27, 2019

Dave passed away on February 27, 2019 following a long illness. He was born March 13, 1953. Survived by his mother Peggy Hardin; loving wife Dee Hardin, sister Suzanne Davis (Don) and brothers Richard (Lucy) and Scott (Olesya). Dave was preceded in death by his father Richard Hardin Sr. and brother Mark Hardin.

Dave graduated from Franklin High School and S.J. Delta

College, while attending Stanislaus State and Cal Poly (S.L.O) Dave was a gifted

baseball player who played for all the schools mentioned.

Dave earned the Athlete of the Year Award in 1971 for his achievements in baseball and basketball at Franklin High School.

Dave worked 22 years for Leprino Foods in Tracy.

Dave was competative in most everything he did while also

establishing long lasting friendships that began in his youth to the present.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home, 3661 E. French Camp Road.
Published in The Record on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.