Dawn Zimmerman May 8, 1919 - October 12, 2020 Our beloved Mother, Dawn Zimmerman, entered into eternal rest on October 12, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 101. A native of Pennfield, Michigan, Dawn later relocated to California, where she met and married the love of her life, Captain Ervin Zimmerman of the United States Army in the Fall of 1948. Dawn and Ervin lived a rich military life overseas including Japan, Germany and France. In addition to Europe, the two of our parents called the states of New York and Washington their home, until settling in Stockton, California, where Dawn remained after Ervin passed away in 1974. Our Mother cherished her Native American Heritage, and her strength was evident after losing her son David to the Vietnam War in 1970, and her second son, Rick in 2006. After the passing of her husband, Dawn became active in the Women of the Moose Organization in Stockton. She was eventually elected as the "Senior Regent" of the group, and her family was extremely proud of her accomplishments while she held the position. Dawn made wonderful friends during her membership in the Women of the Moose, and once again traveled to many conventions all over the U.S. Dawn's family meant the world to her. She was a wonderful cook, and not only were her dishes delicious, she made them beautiful. Her Christmas Fruitcake was like no other, along with so many signature dishes like her Macaroni & Cheese Casserole to mouthwatering Birthday cakes she proudly made every year for her children as we grew up. Nothing made her happier than having her entire family around her, including her 6 daughters; Priscilla Rodrique (Jerry), Patricia White, Linda Bollengier, Cindy Harvey, Marcy Rogers and Robin Carruesco (Dennis). Along with her immediate family, Dawn was a loving Grandmother to Sabrina Kelly, Todd Kelly (Rhonda), Lisa Kelly, Dale White (Dani), Brian White (Alison), Lori Swanson (Doug), Patrick White, Michael Harvey (Kelly), Megan Harvey (Bill), Dawn Rogers, Amanda Rogers (Karthik), Lindsay Carruesco and Chelsea Carruesco. In addition Dawn was Great Grandmother to 16, and Great, Great Grandmother to 1. Dawn will forever remain in our hearts, as we honor her memory with dignity, grace and most of all Love. Graveside services will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park on Sunday, October 25th at 1pm. Location is directly in front of the mausoleum carved with "The Last Supper".



