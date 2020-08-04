Dawnn Michelle Zamora Dec. 22, 1971 - July 22, 2020 Dawnn passed away on July 22, 2020 into everlasting eternity, joining her loving father, Clifford Jones and grandmother, Josephine Rovello. Dawn was born in Stockton, California to Judy and Clifford Jones. Dawn married her long-time crush and love of her life, Pipa Zamora on October 19, 2002, however, they have been partners since they were 20 yrs old. Dawnn is survived by her mother, Judy Jones, brother, Bill Jones; husband Pipa, children, Nellie, Cameron, and Benjamin Zamora; grandchildren, Alex and Ruby Zamora. Gone much too soon, our hearts ache but consoled to know she is now with the Lord and watching over all she loved so dearly. She will always be on our mind and forever in our hearts. We Love you Dawnn (heart). She wanted to be remembered as "Always laughing".



