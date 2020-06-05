Deborah Rosamound Williams Feb. 11 1951 - May 31, 2020 Deborah Rosemound Williams was, born in Oakland, CA on Feb. 11, 1951. The family moved to Tracy California and then settled in Stockton, CA where Deborah attended school through Junior College. She worked 22 years for San Joaquin County as an eligibility worker until her retirement in 2008. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, grandchildren, her sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and friends. Deborah transitioned into eternal peace in the afternoon of Sunday May 31, 2020. Viewing care of Zapata Funeral Home, 512 W. Harding Way, Stockton CA Monday June 8, 2020 5 PM - 9 PM.