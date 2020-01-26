|
Debra Ann Ridgway (Harvey) Nov. 22, 1954 - Jan. 15, 2020 On January 15, 2020, Debra passed away unexpectedly at her home in Portland, Oregon, she was 65. Deb was a Stagg High School graduate, Class of 1972 and received her A.A. degree from Delta College in 1974. High school and college employment at Weinstock's department store in Stockton launched Deb into a successful and decades-long career in the retail industry. With strong people and organizational skills she was quickly promoted to merchandiser/ buyer for major fashion retailers in San Francisco before relocating to Portland, OR where she worked in property management. Debra was preceded in death by her mother Anne Harvey, Stockton, CA. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Noren (Mike) and grandchildren Benjamin and Emmett Noren, Portland, OR; her father, Clifton Harvey, Sparks, NV; her sister, Sandra Harvey Kirilov, a niece, a nephew and a grand-nephew, Stockton, CA. Deb will be sadly missed by her family and friends- A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020