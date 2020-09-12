Debra Borelli

Debra Marie Borelli April 25, 1951- Sept. 8, 2020 Debbie passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Stockton after a lengthy battle with Lung Cancer and COPD. She was born and raised in Linden California to Frank and Barbara Cucco. She married Gary Borelli in 1984 and they were married for 36 years when she passed. In 1991 she started a career with Duraflame and was the executive assistant to the President and CEO of that company until her retirement after 25 years of loyal service. Debra is survived by her Husband ( Gary); Mother (Barbara Cucco) Linden; son Joseph Cucco (Valarie), Napa; Nieces, Joanna Cucco Napa and Caren Cucco (Boris Loucel) Vallejo, Laura Green ( Ben) Woodland California; Mother in-law Elaine Borelli Stockton; Sharon Borelli, Capitola; Chelsea Mawson ( Dave) Lodi, Jordon Giudeci (Shelby) Las Vegas and numerous Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice House of San Joaquin, The Cancer Society
or the charity of your choice
.