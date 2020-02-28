|
|
Debra Hickey Aug. 11, 1959 - Feb. 21, 2020 Debra passed peacefully at home on Feb. 21, 2020. Born in Fort Bragg, CA in 1959. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dennis Hickey; children, Heather, Travis, Tiffany, Kristen; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; father, Craig Trull, Sr.; siblings, Chrissy, Jennifer and Craig Jr. Preceded in death by mother, Virginia Trull. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Zapata Funeral Home, 512 W. Harding Way at 12 pm. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020