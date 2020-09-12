1/2
Debra Marie Borelli
1951 - 2020
Debra Marie Borelli April 25, 1951- Sept. 8, 2020 Debbie passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Stockton after a lengthy battle with Lung Cancer and COPD. She was born and raised in Linden California to Frank and Barbara Cucco. She married Gary Borelli in 1984 and they were married for 36 years when she passed. In 1991 she started a career with Duraflame and was the executive assistant to the President and CEO of that company until her retirement after 25 years of loyal service. Debra is survived by her Husband ( Gary); Mother (Barbara Cucco) Linden; her brother Joseph Cucco (Valarie), Napa; Nieces, Joanna Cucco Napa and Caren Cucco (Boris Loucel) Vallejo, Laura Green ( Ben) Woodland California; Mother in-law Elaine Borelli Stockton; Sharon Borelli, Capitola; Chelsea Mawson ( Dave) Lodi, Jordon Giudeci (Shelby) Las Vegas and numerous Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice House of San Joaquin, The Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
September 12, 2020
We are sorry to learn of Debra's passing. Her smile would light up the morning and make you feel good all over. May she rest in peace
Susan Rivera Robinson and Wayne Robinson
Coworker
