Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:30 PM
Amblers Banquet Hall
2000 Amblers Ln
Stockton, CA
Debra "Debbie" Martin-Freeman


1955 - 2020
Debra "Debbie" Martin-Freeman Obituary
Debra Martin-Freeman "Debbie" Feb. 19, 1955 - Jan. 27, 2020 Loving Daughter, Sister, Mother and Grandmother, Debra Martin-Freeman "Debbie", passed peacefully in San Joaquin General Hospital on January 27, 2020 in Stockton, CA at the age of 64. Survived by William Bentz, Ocie Bentz, Frankie Freeman and many grandchildren. Debbie was born on February 19, 1955 in Stockton to Ocie and Mildred Martin. She married Randy Freeman. She worked at Perko's Cafe, also a certified beautician. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for February 6, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Amblers Banquet Hall, 2000 Amblers Ln Stockton, CA 95204. Eulogist Buck Watters will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Debra Martin-Freeman's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 2000 Amblers Ln Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Feb. 1, 2020
