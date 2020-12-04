1/1
Delaine J. Erion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delaine J. Erion
French Camp - Delaine J. Erion of French Camp, CA passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020.
She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Delaine is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob Erion, loving Mother of Renee Bales, (John) Grandmother of Christina Bales and Great Grandmother to Connor and Annalise, Sisters Deborah Davy (Mike), Caryle Anne Tubbs (Joe) and Sheryle Milmont (Jerry). And many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Leland Carey, mother Carol Carey, and her sister Gail Carnagie.
Delaine retired from Owens Brockway glass plant after 36 years of service. She enjoyed her large family gatherings, camping on the California coast, cruising anywhere and she loved her trips to the casinos.
At the request of family, no services are scheduled.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved