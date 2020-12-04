Delaine J. Erion

French Camp - Delaine J. Erion of French Camp, CA passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020.

She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Delaine is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob Erion, loving Mother of Renee Bales, (John) Grandmother of Christina Bales and Great Grandmother to Connor and Annalise, Sisters Deborah Davy (Mike), Caryle Anne Tubbs (Joe) and Sheryle Milmont (Jerry). And many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Leland Carey, mother Carol Carey, and her sister Gail Carnagie.

Delaine retired from Owens Brockway glass plant after 36 years of service. She enjoyed her large family gatherings, camping on the California coast, cruising anywhere and she loved her trips to the casinos.

At the request of family, no services are scheduled.



