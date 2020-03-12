|
|
Delia Addi July 23, 1931 - March 3, 2020 Delia Addi, 88, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday March 3, 2020. She was born in Texas July 23, 1931 to Gumecindo Macias and Francisca Rocha. She Married Ali Addi. She was a housewife and retired with Cal Cedar products. She enjoyed her time most with her grandchildren. Delia preceded in death by her husband, Ali; 4 sisters; and 1 brother. She is survived by sons, Ali Addi, David Addi; daughters, Lisa Touchstone, Debbie Addi, and Layla Addi; 9 grand-children; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2pm-8pm with a Vigil starting at 6pm at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd Lodi, CA 95240. Mass will be held at Saint Anne's Catholic Church, 215 W, Walnut St Lodi, CA 95240, on Monday, March 16, 2020 10:00am; Committal will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 at Harney Lane Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in The Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020