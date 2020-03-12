Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 334-9613

Delia Addi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delia Addi Obituary
Delia Addi July 23, 1931 - March 3, 2020 Delia Addi, 88, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday March 3, 2020. She was born in Texas July 23, 1931 to Gumecindo Macias and Francisca Rocha. She Married Ali Addi. She was a housewife and retired with Cal Cedar products. She enjoyed her time most with her grandchildren. Delia preceded in death by her husband, Ali; 4 sisters; and 1 brother. She is survived by sons, Ali Addi, David Addi; daughters, Lisa Touchstone, Debbie Addi, and Layla Addi; 9 grand-children; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2pm-8pm with a Vigil starting at 6pm at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd Lodi, CA 95240. Mass will be held at Saint Anne's Catholic Church, 215 W, Walnut St Lodi, CA 95240, on Monday, March 16, 2020 10:00am; Committal will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 at Harney Lane Lodi, CA 95240.
logo

logo

Published in The Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -