Frisbie Warren & Carroll Mortuary
809 North California
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 464-4711

Delia O. Gonzales

Delia O. Gonzales Obituary
Delia O. Gonzales

Aug. 11, 1930 - Jun. 3, 2019

Delia, 88, a long time resident of Stockton, passed away on June 3, 2019. Delia was born

to the late Louis and Louisa Ocampo on August 11, 1930 and was raise by Delfina Moraga. She was employed at the Del Monte Cannery as a Head Supervisor for 46+ years. Delia is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson Raymond Castellanos. She is survived by her children: Rudy (Martha) Gonzales, Louisa Birrueta, Eileen Gonzales, Flora Vasques, Delfina (Rick) Alire, Linda Mireles, Ted (Felictas) Gonzales; 20 grandchildren;

20 great-grandchildren; and

10 great-great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

All services will be held at Frisbie-Warren & Carroll

Mortuary. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17 from 5pm to 7pm. Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 10am. Burial to follow at

Cherokee Memorial Park.
Published in The Record from June 14 to June 15, 2019
