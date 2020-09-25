Della Marie Perino July 25, 1922 - August 17, 2020 Della Marie Perino, beloved mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully with her daughters nearby on Monday, August 17, 2020, just a few weeks after her 98th Birthday. She was born in Stockton to Carmina and Andrew Castaldo. Della lived a long, full life devoted to her family. She is survived by her three loving daughters Angela Perino, J.P. Perino, and Barbara Perino and their spouses Rene Andrade, David R. Miller, and Kazuo Terashima respectively; her caring grand-children, Natalie, Aiki, and Marcelo; and two great grandchildren, Nikko and Lucca. Della graduated from Stockton High School in 1941, and returned to higher education, later in life from 1976 -1981 to complete her Associate Arts (AA) degree at San Joaquin Delta College. Throughout her life, Della was an energetic, busy mother and volunteer. She was active in St. Gertrude's School Mother's Club, a chair of many events, and a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She also volunteered at St. Mary's High School. Della was a high-spirited, passionate woman who fiercely stood for integrity, the underdog, and loved engaging in a lively debate. Ever in the service of others, she devoted her time and energy to many community causes and for almost ten [10] years was a Volunteer In Police Service (VIPS), worked with Sister Rose in a Food Bank Program, her local Neighborhood Watch Program, and several local and state office campaigns. Her dedication to the service of others and selfless commitment to her community were recognized at her 80th birthday celebration in 2002 via a special message from California Assembly Member, Barbara Matthews. She was also honored in 1999 by the City of Stockton for her volunteer efforts in the Volunteer In Police Service (VIPS) program. Della was preceded in passing by her sisters, Rena Contente, Teresa Neumiller, and her brother, Gene Cortipassi. The family will hold a private service and burial at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. With the Perino family's blessing, in lieu of flowers, all gifts please be made in memory of Della to St. Mary's Dining Hall, the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton or the Monterey Bay Aquarium. All of these organizations were very special to Della.



