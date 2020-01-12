Home

Delois "MS. Dee" Pittman

Delois "MS. Dee" Pittman Obituary
Delois "Ms. Dee" Pittman 1946 - 2020 Delois "Ms Dee" Pittman transitioned to Heaven on January 3, 2020. She is survived by her son, Shawn Jenkins; daughter in law, Mia Jenkins; granddaughters, Stephanie, Danielle and Alexis Jenkins. The viewing will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel Thursday, Jan. 16th, 3 PM - 7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Progressive Community Church, 2820 South B Street, Stockton, CA 95213, Friday, January 17, 11 AM. Flowers can be sent to DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton, CA 95202.
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020
