Delores "Dee" Blanke
Delores "Dee" Blanke April 16, 1934- Aug. 14, 2020 Born in Gustine and spent all of her grammar school life in Gustine and the Newman area. Upon moving to Stockton, she met Dick while moving to Stockton, whom she married on August 29, 1959. Dee went to work for the Stockton Police Department where retired from after for 35 years as a Meter Deputy and The Abandoned Auto Detail. During about the last 40 years, she and her husband spent most of their lives shooting archery. She enjoyed archery very much and became a life-time member of the Lodi Bowmen in 2012. She and her husband were inducted into the California Archery Hall of Fame. Dee will be missed by many.

Published in The Record on Sep. 2, 2020.
