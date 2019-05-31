|
Delores Marilyn Allee
Jan 31, 1935 - May 25, 2019
Delores was born on Jan 31, 1935 at San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton, CA as the first daughter to Edward Noyer and Opal Weitz.
Delores lived in Central Stockton where she attended elementary and junior high school.
During her early years in Stockton she enjoyed playing piano, tap and ballerina dancing and roller skating. She would easily take up a game of
tether ball, basketball, badminton, dodgeball, jump rope and softball. Ken Noyer, her younger brother, and Delores were unseparable. Delores and Ken had a special sister and brother connection. This close connection formed a bond thru adulthood as Delores could be quoted as saying "she didn't go many days without a phone call to her brother."
The family moved to Tracy where she attended high school at
Tracy High. She was very active and well known in school and had the "teenager dream job" working at the Tracy Theatre.
Delores continued to be active with tap dancing and roller skating in her teen years.
At Tracy High School she was a cheerleader and softball pitcher. She pitched on the varsity team and was known for her
"slingshot" pitching style. In 1953, her senior year of high school, she threw a "no-hitter".
In later years she always had her tap dancing, ballerina shoes and roller skates easily accessible in her closet. When conversation would come up about any of these activities she would
always be ready to show and tell her experiences.
Delores met Harold Allee, who was a sailor visiting from Oakland, at the Stockton Roller Skating Rink in 1953 and the rest was
history. Shortly thereafter they were married.
Raising her children in South and West Stockton, Delores
provided opportunity for her kids to understand the importance of diversity in our community.
Delores was very active with Western Little league from 1965 thru 1972 playing a pivotal role in operations of the league to
include responsibilities as treasurer. While raising her 3 children, she worked part-time in the administrative and accounting field as a bookkeeper and in freight rate administration. She worked for General Tire, Antonini Bros Trucking, Moore Truck Lines, and retired from PDM Steel Company.
Delores was very social and active throughout her life. She
enjoyed camping, water skiing, ice skating and roller skating.
In the later years of her life, she became active with square
dancing and traveled with RV clubs. After retirement she was
involved in elderly activities in her community becoming an
instructor for dance classes and swimming exercise classes.
Her huge heart made it easy to make friends. She had the gift of kindness and found goodness in all stages of her life.
She was just a down to earth "good person" which was proven by the many friendships she made over the years. She always found ways to give a helping hand.
At 1:45 pm on Saturday May 25, 2019, Delores lost her long
battle with Dementia in Modesto at 84 years old.
Delores is preceded in death by her Parents Edward Noyer and Opal Weitz, Step-Father Lonnie Stebbins and brother Kenneth Noyer. She leaves behind two sisters, Sandra Cole (Stebbins) and Pamela LaSage (Stebbins). She is also preceded in Death by her husband Albert Harold Allee and her only daughter Cheryl Allee (Villegas) and granddaughter Cristina Young.
Delores leaves behind two sons Gary Allee (Bich) and Steven Allee. Including 9 grandchildren: Jennifer Blockmon (Morris),
Katie Jenkins, Juliann Alvarez (Luis), Ginger Wright (Valentino), Brittany Allee, Cindy Hughes (Eric), Charlene Moutlton-Allee,
Steven Drew Allee and Jonathan Allee and 14 great grandchildren: Elijah Blockmon, Madison Hughes, Brooklyn Jenkins, Imani Black, Bradley Jenkins, Gabriela Alvarez, Tyler Allee, Lilly Allee, Emily Alvarez, Brandon Allee, Aubri Wright, Jayden
Gillette, Hayden Hughes and Marli Wright.
Published in The Record on May 31, 2019