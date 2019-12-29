|
|
Delphina Elizabeth Padilla (Prieto) Dec. 24, 1937 - Dec. 21, 2019 Delphina Elizabeth Padilla (Prieto) passed away peacefully amongst family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Stockton at the age of 81. Delphina was born in French Camp on December 24, 1937 and is survived by her son, Marc Padilla (Michelle); three grandchildren, Ani, Aaron and Kara; four great-grandchildren; two brothers David Prieto (Susan) and Paul Prieto (Gloria); also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her late husband William Padilla; late daughter-in-law Corine Padilla; her parents Maxine and Jose Prieto; Sisters Connie Guzman (Jess), Lucy Stephens (Gene), Rachel Prieto (Bob, Modesto), Brothers Andrew Prieto (Helen), Joe Prieto (Ora). Delphina graduated from Edison High School, went to Stockton College, and began working at The Bargain Spot and Rosenthal's. She was married to William Padilla for twenty-three years. She worked for twenty-eight years at Sharpe Army Depot where she retired. She was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and attended Bible Study for many years. She was a very loving and caring grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren by picking them up from school and taking them shopping at the mall and taking them out to eat. She will be loved and dearly missed by all her family and friends. DeYoung Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Padilla family. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:30 - 6pm followed by a Rosary at 6pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 am at St. Luke's Catholic Church followed by a committal at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Dec. 29, 2019