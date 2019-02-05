|
Delsie Enez Bentley
July 23, 1920 - January 30, 2019
Delsie Enez Bentley was born on July 23, 1920 to Giuseppi and Carmelina DeMartini in San Francisco, California. She passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019 with her children at her side and is now reunited with her husband of 57 years, Arthur. She is survived by her sons Walter Bentley (Sharon) and Arthur Bentley (Jannean): her daughters Carmeline Bentley (Lorey) and Sylvia Gilham (Doug): granddaughter Christine Mulholland (Michael), grandsons Matthew Bentley, Douglas Gilham, Christopher Bentley (Katrina), Brian Bentley (Katie): great-grandsons Joshua Bentley and Liam Bentley. Delsie moved with her family to Linden in 1924, where her parents farmed. She attended Linden Grammar school and graduated from Linden High School in 1939. After graduation, she and her sister Marie moved back to San Francisco, where she began training as a dental assistant, but soon was hired at Hale Bros. Department Store on Market Street. It was a fortuitous move, as she met her husband there while he was on shore leave with the Navy. They were married on July 1, 1944, and after Art's discharge from the service, moved back to Linden to farm in partnership with Frank and Marie Risso. Delsie is best known for her kindness to friends and strangers. She could make friends anywhere she went. Many might remember seeing her dressed to a T, with matching hat, purse, and shoes while catching the bus around town on her many adventures along the Miracle Mile, or on her way to the mall, or visiting clients when working for Remedy Health Care. She was quite the gadabout during the 70's and 80's. She loved to dance with Art and was the life of the party (of which there were quite a few). She was a generous soul to all and would give aid to those in need. She was a truly loyal friend. Delsie also had a tremendous work ethic that has remained with her children. She did farm work, worked for Remedy Health Care, and worked as a sales person. She did these jobs while raising and caring for her children. She was quite humble about her achievements, but tended to speak proudly of her children, to their chagrin. To this day, each of them shy away from praise. Her greatest gift, however, was her faith in God. She was a devoted Catholic, prayed daily, and attended church regularly. This set an example for her children, who try to follow in her footsteps. What more could you ask of a parent? She was a devoted mother, wife, and friend and will be dearly missed. Delsie's family would like to thank her caregiver, Mary Bishop, for 27 years of love and devotion, and Hospice of San Joaquin for making Delsie's last week of life comfortable and peaceful. Visitation will be at DeYoung's Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 6th from 2:00-6:00 PM, with a Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Church at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 7th Committal will be at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in The Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019