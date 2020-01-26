|
Delton E. "Wally" Walling May 6, 1921 - January 8, 2020 Delton E. "Wally" Walling, passed away on January 8, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was 98 years old. He was born on May 6, 1921 on a farm near Shepard, Michigan to Charles and Anna Walling. He was the youngest of 12 children. He served in the Navy from 1940 - 1945. During that time, he made six invasions in the Pacific, his last was the island of Iwo Jima. He went from Boot Camp to Chief in 3 years 11 months and was the youngest Chief in the Navy. He was in the communication tower on December 7, 1941, the day of the raid on Pearl Harbor and saw the attack from 180 feet above. He often told the story that he was close enough to see the Japanese pilots in the planes as they flew by. Wally also worked at Fiberboard, owned a tree trimming business, and was a commercial salmon fisherman. Wally was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, his wife of 55 years, May Walling and a daughter. He is survived by a nephew, George (Carla) Raborn. At Wally's request, no services are planned locally. His final resting place will be the waters of Pearl Harbor. For information on services contact wally.walling98@gmail.com
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020