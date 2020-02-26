|
|
Demetrio Reyes Dec. 22, 1924 - Feb. 3, 2020 A Texas native and longtime resident of Fremont, CA. Demetrio passed away peacefully at home in Stockton on Feb. 3, 2020. Demetrio was a devoted father to his only child, Belinda Reyes Sullivan and grandchild, Christine Sullivan; and great-grandsons, Timothy and Andrew Severson. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Lena Reyes and her sons, Ray and Ralph, who cared for him until his final days. Memorial Service will be held on Friday Feb. 28, 2020 at 2:30pm at Frisbie- Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 N. California St., Stockton, CA 95202.
Published in The Record on Feb. 26, 2020