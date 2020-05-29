Demetrio "Buster" Villa
1935 - 2020
Demetrio "Buster" Villa Aug. 30, 1935 - May 20, 2020 Buster passed away unexpectedly at age 84. He served in the Army and the Reserves, and worked for the Defense Depot Tracy and Sharpe Army Depot for 31 years. He was a dedicated member of the Filipino American National Historic Society and was instrumental with the establishment of the museum in Stockton. He is survived by his two sons Derrick (Amy) and Patrick (Meliza), and grand-daughters Grace, Isis,Cadence, and Passion. After 18 years, he has returned to his beloved wife, Eleanor. Visition will be held on Monday, June 1 from 12-4PM at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N California Street, Stockton, CA. Burial will be on Tuesday, June 2 at 12PM at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.



Published in The Record on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
JUN
2
Burial
12:00 PM
San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery
