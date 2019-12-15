|
Denis Michael Willens "Coach" November 28, 1939 - December 8, 2019 Denis Michael Willens, known to many as "Coach", passed away after a lengthy battle with a rare heart condition known as cardiac amyloidosis. He spent the final weeks of his life surrounded by his family, friends and loved ones celebrating his induction into the Stockton Athletic Hall of Fame and his 80th birthday on Thanksgiving. Denis was a pioneer in the Stockton sports community. For 56 years he taught multiple generations and more than 6,000 children to swim. Denis once was described as the Mister Rogers of the pool: patient, funny, tenderly firm. He was one of the first Sports Camp Directors in the country to create outdoor, overnight basketball camps for not only boys but also girls. These young athletes developed skills both on and off the court at The Dick Edwards and Nor Cal Basketball Camps for more than 40 years. He began his coaching career at Stagg High School with the baseball and football teams, went on to coach at Stockton/Delta College before becoming one of the youngest assistant basketball coaches in the country at the University of the Pacific at the age of 24. He led the freshman team from 1963-71 and with Head Coach Dick Edwards made three NCAA appearances that included one Final 8. He returned to coach at Pacific from 1982-88. Denis spent six years as the color analyst on Pacific's radio broadcasts while also serving as a teacher at Hamilton Middle School for more than 30 years. His unrelenting dedication to mentoring young people led to his transition to substitute teaching in retirement. Before graduating from Pacific in '62 and earning his Master's degree in '64, he attended Cal where he was a member of the ZBT fraternity. Denis will be missed for his upbeat voicemails, dinners with family and friends at El Rancho, Waterloo and Gian's Deli, voracious love for newspaper reading, especially the Sports Section, Santa Claus messages and being the best Gramps ever to his grandchildren whom adored him more than anyone else. Off the court and out of the pool, Denis enjoyed being on the beach in Santa Cruz, eating banana splits, attending Giants games, running coaching clinics, visiting with former players, spending time with his family and always trying to make it a "GREAT DAY"! He was married to the love of his life, Joyce Eleanor Dorcey, for 55 years. They met in first grade, began dating in college and raised their family in Stockton. He is also survived by his children, Shana Daum (Rick); Todd Willens (Morna); and Mike Willens (Krystal). His beloved grandchildren, Eleanor Clare and Grace Ann Daum; Maxwell Austin, Chase Joseph, Genevieve Kane and Honore Helene Lent Willens; and Jamison and Madilyn Willens. His dear older brother, Earl Willens (Julia); brother-in-law, Danny Dorcey; and cousins, Arlene and Frank Dellari. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Maxwell Willens. At Denis' request, Funeral Services will be private. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Stockton Athletic Hall of Fame in honor of the Denis "Coach" Willens Scholarship, 445 W. Weber, Suite 220, Stockton, CA 95203 or www.stocktonhalloffame.com. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Dec. 15, 2019