Denise Costigliolo June 4, 1954 - September 17, 2020 Denise Costigliolo passed away with loving family by her side September 17, 2020 following a battle with early onset Alzhei- mer's. Denise was born June 4, 1954 in Oakland, CA. to her loving parents Tommy and Bette. Denise was a beautiful loving kind person, always putting others needs above her own. Many, many people describe Denise like this: "To know her was to truly love her." Denise was a loyal, loving wife to her first love, Danny for 46 years. She was a loving mom to her three children and blessed with three grand-daughters and a grandson on the way. Denise retired from General Mills after 32 years of hard work. Denise enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing in large gatherings, laughing, cooking and dancing. But the thing that she loved most were her precious grand-daughters Isabella, Francesca and Giuliana Denise. She was a bragging, doting, picture carrying Noni! Nothing made her more happy than these girls. She left an indelible mark on all who knew her and there are no words to express the emptiness she leaves behind. She really was a very special lady. Denise is survived by her true love Daniel (Danny) Costigliolo, her children Jason and wife Jessica, Casey and Carlie. Her granddaughters, her step-father James (JT) Thomas. Her sisters Dianne Guadagnolo (Monte), MariJo Kolze (Brian), Kelli Heiser (Patrick) and her brother Dylan Thomas (Gina). The family would like to give a special thank you to Denise's loving care takers, Thelma Saunders and Linda Letulle. These ladies went above and beyond in caring for Denise. Also, thank you to the many special friends and family who prayed continually for Denise during this time. Please join us in the celebration of faith, Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1pm at 8424 Stephens Road, Stockton, CA. 95215. Contributions may be made by mail to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org
.