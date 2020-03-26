|
Denise Kappral Wellenbrock August 1, 1949 - March 21, 2020 A Stockton native, Denise attended Lincoln High School, obtained an A.A. degree in Ornamental Horticulture from Delta College, and attended The Culinary Institute in Napa. She spent the majority of her career in landscaping design and installation, first operating her own business followed by 17 years with Valley Landscaping, where she was involved in design, consultation and installation for custom homes, model home complexes and commercial properties. She was particularly proud of her work with the McDonald's group and seasonal flower displays installed at feature locations throughout many local housing developments, especially the Brookside community. Denise's true passion was cooking and baking, and after retirement she started her own business, Blue Door Kitchen, which provided personal chef services and baked gods sold through several local small businesses. She was never happier then bustling around her kitchen and sharing her culinary skills and interests with others. Denise was a wonderful conversationalist and loved travel, reading, theatre and the arts, museums, history, current affairs, a good party and the perfect cocktail. She had a smile as bright as the sun and loved to laugh. She is survived by sisters, Kriss (Fred) Ott, Lisa (Frank) Passadore; nephew, Nick (Abby) Peterson; nieces Sara Peterson and Morgan Candelo; also great great nephew and nieces Jake, Emelia, and Avalise Peterson; as well as numerous cousins and wonderful friends, especially Leslie, Stephanie and Frederica. The will be no services at her request. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, 95204 or St. Joseph's Foundation, 1800 N. California St., Stockton, 95204.
Published in The Record on Mar. 26, 2020