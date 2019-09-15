|
Denise Marie Mastin July 7, 1954 - Aug. 26, 2019 Denise Marie Mastin was born in Redwood City, CA and died peacefully in Stockton, CA. She graduated from Stagg H.S. and Delta College in Stockton. For many years she worked with infants and children, and enjoyed helping people. Though she had many challenges, caring for people was her special knack. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gladys Mastin and her brother-in-law, Kent Wolcott. She is survived by her sisters, Diane Mastin Wolcott and Christina Mastin Welch (Walter), and her nieces, Rev. Sara Wolcott, Sabrina Alvarez (Eduardo) and Alicia Strauther (London) and her great nephews, Eben, Skyler, Desmond and Cassius (born August 26, 2019!). A memorial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6:00 pm in Garrigan Park in Stockton. Please message (209) 513-2058 if you wish to attend.
Published in The Record on Sept. 15, 2019