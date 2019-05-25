|
Dennis James Powell April 26, 1951 - May 9, 2019
Dennis past away at home
following a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his
parents, Bert Powell and
Pauline Powell. Survived by wife Linda Powell, children Amy
Butterfield (Josh) and Brandon Powell (Kris), and four beautiful grandchildren, Alina Butterfield, Declan Butterfield, Jackson
Powell, and Reagan Powell. No services are being held.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Center in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Record on May 25, 2019