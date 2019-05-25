Home

Dennis James Powell

Obituary

Dennis James Powell
Dennis James Powell April 26, 1951 - May 9, 2019

Dennis past away at home

following a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his

parents, Bert Powell and

Pauline Powell. Survived by wife Linda Powell, children Amy

Butterfield (Josh) and Brandon Powell (Kris), and four beautiful grandchildren, Alina Butterfield, Declan Butterfield, Jackson

Powell, and Reagan Powell. No services are being held.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Center in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Record on May 25, 2019
