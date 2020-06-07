Dennis LaVerne Ring Feb.14, 1947 - June 4, 2020 Dennis was born on February 14, 1947 in Lodi, CA. He graduated from Lodi High in 1965 and worked as a lifeguard at the nearby pool. There, he met his future wife, Nancy McLaughlin, and they were married 3 years later on June 9, 1968. Their marriage was the beginning of the wonderful family they would create together. They had 3 children together, Christopher Ring, Gregory Ring and Alyssa (Ring) Nielsen. Dennis touched so many lives throughout his life and made many friends. He and Nancy enjoyed waterskiing on the Delta in the early days, camping and visiting Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas - usually with their kids and grandchildren. He and his friends loved to fish and hunt together. Dennis also enjoyed restoring cars and worked together on them with his sons and grandchild, Bryce. Dennis is survived by his wife Nancy of nearly 52 years, his 3 children, Chris, Greg and Alyssa, her husband Matt and their children, Bryce and Madison, parents Ed and Esther, and much more loving family and friends. He will be missed dearly. Casa Bonita Funeral Home