Dennis Lee Felton February 7, 1948 - June 5, 2020 Dennis Lee Felton, 72, of Stockton, CA, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born February 7, 1948 and spent many childhood summers camping and fishing in the Sierra with his family. Dennis was best known for his kindness, patience and dry sense of humor. Dennis attended Stagg High School with his best bud, Bill, and upon graduating, enlisted to serve as a Fireman Apprentice in the United States Navy. Dennis had a knack for marksmanship and spent time perfecting his craft by building his own gun collection. He loved to take on new hobbies, including model planes, photography, custom stained-glass art, and spent countless hours on his most prized possession, his 1959 Triumph. Dennis was a business owner and innovator of new technology, among other interesting jobs along the way. He especially took pride in his work in security systems and fire alarms, which he enjoyed until he reached retirement. The life Dennis shared with his late wife, Val, was just as dedicated. The two owned a bait shop early on and enjoyed running their family business with their children and grandchildren. Dennis always found quiet, simple ways to make sure his family knew of his unwavering love for them. Dennis is survived by his daughters, Teresa Scott and Jennifer Medina (Daniel); sons, Ronald Felton (Suzanna) and Marcus Felton (Liz); brother, Michael Felton; grandchildren, Thomas, Mark, Brittnie, Samantha, Vanessa, Stefani, Andrew, Sophia, Gabriella, Alexia, Benjamin, and Marcus; great-grandchildren, EveLynne, Aaron, Jude, and Ezra; and his canine companion, Tigger. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Val; parents, Bud and Polly Felton of Stockton; and grandson, James. The family is planning a celebration of life. Please reach out for details. Condolences may be offered to the family by emailing amadorshillscfs@volcano.net