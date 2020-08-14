Dennis Regan October 23, 1943 - August 11, 2020 Dennis went home to Jesus on August 11th from complications of chemo and radiation therapy for lung cancer. Dennis was born in Fairfield, CA. He graduated from Armijo High School and attended Santa Rosa Junior College and University of Reno, Nevada. He married his highschool sweetheart, Pam Warney in 1966. Dennis was the owner of Delta Safety Supply for 33 years before selling it and retiring. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to travel. He also enjoyed shooting weekly at the Linden Gun Range. Dennis was a member of Big Valley Bible Church in Lodi, Ca. and was a group leader in Bible Study Fellowship for years. Dennis is survived by his wife of 54 years Pam Regan, daughter, Robin Murdock and husband Derek of Santa Rosa, Ca., and son, Ryan Regan and wife Kristy of Stockton. He has 5 grandchildren, Cole and Grace Murdock of Santa Rosa and Sarah, Matthew, and Hannah of Stockton as well as his 2 brothers Mervyn and Ronald Regan. Dennis loved life and was a very generous and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He left a wonderful legacy and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of his life will happen in the future.



