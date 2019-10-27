|
|
Dr. Dennis Sasaki Aug. 16,1941 - Sept. 29,2019 Dr. Dennis Sasaki, 78, passed away on September 29, 2019. Dennis was born in Sacramento, California on August 16, 1941. The oldest of four children, born to Kaname and Kikue Sasaki. He attended and graduated from local schools in Tracy, CA. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, CA with a mechanical engineering degree and graduated from the University of Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco, CA. In 1968, he married Elaine and they settled in Turlock, CA where they raised a daughter, Sheryl. In the same year, he became an Associate of Turlock Dental Arts. He later moved his practice to Tracy, CA but still lived in Turlock. Denis was preceded in death by his father, Kaname and brother, Ronald. He is survived by his wife, Elaine of Turlock, CA and daughter, Sheryl Baydoun (Michael) of Tracy; their children, Gibran and Kahlil. He is also survived by his mother, Kikue Sasaki. A memorial service was held at the Stockton Buddhist Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11AM. Allen Mortuary was in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be made to www.allenmortuary.com. In Memory of Dennis and in lieu of flowers, donate to .
Published in The Record on Oct. 27, 2019