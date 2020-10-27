Dennis Sherman Smith

Born March 27, 1940 went to sleep Oct. 16, 2020.

Dennis was 80 years old, survived by his wife of 61 years Georgia Smith, his sons Bret & Grey Smith daughter Laura Mc Callum. Dennis also survived by his sister Linda Hampton, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased in death father Warmer Smith, mother Wilma Smith and little brother Everett Lee Smith. Dennis loved his family.

He worked at San Joaquin County Public Works for 30 years, he was a heavy equipment operator and loved his job. He received many awards for his diligent work and honesty.

Dennis was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and happy serving our God Jehovah with our friends.

He was known for his corny jokes and generosity. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Memorial will be over Zoom Nov. 7, 2020 4:00pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store