1/1
Dennis Sherman Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Sherman Smith
Born March 27, 1940 went to sleep Oct. 16, 2020.
Dennis was 80 years old, survived by his wife of 61 years Georgia Smith, his sons Bret & Grey Smith daughter Laura Mc Callum. Dennis also survived by his sister Linda Hampton, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased in death father Warmer Smith, mother Wilma Smith and little brother Everett Lee Smith. Dennis loved his family.
He worked at San Joaquin County Public Works for 30 years, he was a heavy equipment operator and loved his job. He received many awards for his diligent work and honesty.
Dennis was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and happy serving our God Jehovah with our friends.
He was known for his corny jokes and generosity. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Memorial will be over Zoom Nov. 7, 2020 4:00pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved