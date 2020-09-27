1/1
Dennis Walter Neilson
Dennis Walter Neilson June 23,1951 - Sept. 11, 2020 Dennis Walter Neilson was born June 23, 1951 to Albert and Jessie Neilson, in Reno, Nevada . He passed away September 11, 2020 at the age of 69. Dennis was the youngest of five children. He graduated from Wooster High in Reno. He spent a large part of his life in Stockton, California. He enjoyed working as a tree trimmer and taking old buildings down. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ervin, and sister Rosemary. He is survived by a Brother Alvin and Sue Neilson, Sister Ruth Davis, Sister in-law Sharon Neilson, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Interment at Cherokee Memorial Park.

Published in The Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
