Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of the Annunciation
400 W. Rose St
Stockton, CA
Devona Delane Campora


1933 - 2020
Devona Delane Campora February 4, 1933 - February 25, 2020 Devona Delane Campora, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Stockton surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1933 in Drumright, Oklahoma to Jesse and Ella (Hattabaugh) Jones and was the youngest of 6 children. Some of her favorite times were spent gardening, cooking, crafting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Beloved mother of daughters, Janice (Steve) Spriggs and Gina (Alex) Toccoli and son, Georgie (Kim) Rosa who proceeded her in death. Beloved grandmother to nine grand-children, Jessica Toccoli, Michael Toccoli, Giavonna (Chandler) Jaques, Natalia Toccoli, Devona Bushman, Riki Rosa, Ashley Rosa, Jeremy Rosa and Jerome Rosa; and many great-grandchildren. Devona was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband, George Campora. Devona will be remembered as a spunky, strong, compassionate and hard-working lady. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at The Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose St., Stockton, CA. Devona's family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Hospice of San Joaquin and Rose Catanglan and family for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Devona's name to Hospice of San Joaquin or . Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
