|
|
Dewey "Duke" Eugene Pasquini November 9, 1942 - April 24, 2020 Resident of Lassen County Duke Pasquini passed away near his home outside of McArthur, CA, on April 24, 2020, from complications of heart failure. He was 77. His big smile, big hugs, strong voice, and enthusiasm for life will be forever missed. Duke was born on November 9, 1942, in Stockton, California, the son of Duilio "Dewey" and Carmelina "Carmy" Pasquini. Duke graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1961 and attended and graduated from the University of Washington on a football scholarship. Although he spent most of his life in Stockton, he found "God's country" on a mountain hillside in Lassen County overlooking Mount Shasta, where he spent the last 23 years. Duke was a lifelong educator, avid writer, and coach with deep faith and strong moral convictions who wasn't afraid to challenge the status quo. As a coach, Duke inspired his players to be good athletes and great men. In the classroom, he empowered his students to use their voices and be heard. As a father, he taught us that actions speak louder than words, that nothing is impossible, and there is no such word as can't. Duke is survived by his daughter Jennifer and her husband, Patrick Novak; son, Stephen and his wife, Wendy, and two grandchildren Layla and Lucca; brother, LeeRoy, and his wife, Denise, and two nieces, Carrie and Stephanie; and his former wife, Marilyn. His memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Duke's name to the Southern Poverty Law Center (https://donate.splcenter.org/), or . We welcome condolences and shared memories of Duke on his Facebook memorial page at facebook.com/dukerone. And to paraphrase what Duke would always say: May God bless you and have a wonderful day!
Published in The Record on May 17, 2020