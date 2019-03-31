|
Diane Denise Taylor
(Woodbury)
Oct. 29, 1957 - Mar. 24, 2019
Diane Denise Taylor (Woodbury) passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019, with her husband by her side, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
She was born October 29, 1957 to Tom and MaryAnne Woodbury. The first 15 years of her life were spent on the family ranch in Waterloo, before moving into Stockton during her teen years. The old saying, "you can take the girl out of the country, but not the country out of the girl" was never truer than it was with Diane.
To know Diane would be to know what she loved most in life: her family and friends, her job, animals and photography. She met her husband, Ron, while working at Breuners and they were married in 1979. Ten years later they welcomed their son, Christopher. Diane enjoyed working for San Joaquin County and just recently retired after 38 ½ years, she considered her co-workers her extended family.
Besides family and friends, Diane loved animals. She most recently lived on a small farm east of Stockton where she raised goats and took care of numerous stray cats. She was also an amazing photographer and would often stop along the side of the road to "capture" the beauty that she saw while driving by.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Nancy Woodbury Arata. She is survived by her husband, son, two sisters, Linda Parker (Bill) and Joyce Woodbury, two nieces, Melissa Boyle and Heather Eastwood, 4 grand nephews and many cousins.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1540 W Lodi Ave, Lodi, CA at 11 A.M. with a lunch to follow out on the ranch where her life began. Donations can be made in Diane's honor to the ASPCA or Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019