Diane Ginn March 9, 1930- July 28, 2019 Diane Gutesville (Ecker) Ginn passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Stockton, California on July 28, 2019 at 89 years of age. She was born in the Bronx, New York on March 9, 1930 to Louis Ecker and Rochelle Goodman. An only child, she grew up in New York City. She met her husband Martin Ginn at a Jewish temple dance. She was 18 when they eloped marrying on November 29, 1948, enjoying over 67 years of marriage. She identified as a New Yorker, even though she was to live much of her life in the Midwest. She moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1955. The family then settled in the Chicago area moving to Park Forest, Illinois in 1962, and Skokie, Illinois in 1975. She moved to Stockton, California after the death of her husband in 2016 and resided at Rio Las Palmes. She was an avid reader and loved theater, symphonies, movies, museums, and world travel. She traveled often to Miami to visit a daughter and grandchildren. Diane worked in the medical research department for Baxter International (1976-1987) and in the message department of Lieberman Center for Health and Rehabilitation (1991-2006). Known for her quick wit, she was also extremely loyal to family and friends. Predeceased by her husband and her daughter Rachel Bales, she will be remembered with love and affection by her family: Daryl Morrison, daughter, David Ginn, son, and Jo Kurzmann, daughter; grandchildren Ryder Morrison, Kelly Morrison, Anisa Bales, Erin Haralambis and Justin Bales; sons-in-laws Michael Morrison, John Cliftton, and Rich Stevens; and great grandchildren, Azalea Simonson, Isla and Troy Tate, Rachel and Jack Haralambis, Zariah Uboh, and Jase Bales Murgatroy. A Memorial Service was private and held at Temple Israel in Stockton, California. Donations in her honor may be made to the (https://www.heart.org).
Published in The Record on Sept. 1, 2019