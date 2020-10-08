1/2
Diane Louese Sharp
1943 - 2020
Diane Louese Sharp Aug. 16, 1943 - Oct. 3, 2020 Diane Louese Sharp, 77, of Stockton, passed away October 3, 2020. Born in Douglas, Arizona on August 16, 1943 Diane worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper. She loved nature and gardening, but mostly, she loved when she was surrounded by her beloved family. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Sharp, and their children, Kimberly (Jason) Poirier, Matthew (Lisa) Sharp, and Patrick Sharp. Diane also leaves behind her grandchildren, Alex Poirier, Robert Sharp, Sarah Costa, and great grandchild Matthew Alexander Sharp. Her parents, Raymond and Dollie Johnson, precede her in passing. Diane will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2pm at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi, California. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cherokeememorial. com


Published in The Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Park
