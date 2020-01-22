|
|
Diane Louise (Haworth) Barger Mar. 27, 1945 - Jan.14, 2020 Diane Louise (Haworth) Barger entered into rest surrounded by her family on January 14, 2020 in Ripon, CA. She was born in Lodi on March 27, 1945. Diane was 74 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Marion Haworth, and her brothers Lloyd and John Haworth. Diane leaves behind the love of her life Troy Barger. She met Troy in the sixth grade at Montezuma Elementary School, and the two have been inseparable ever since. Diane and Troy had two children, Annette Freeman (Bobby) and Darren Barger (Julie), and two grandchildren Diane was a long-time resident of Manteca, she attended both Manteca High School and Franklin High School (Stockton). After receiving her cosmetology license, she owned and operated "The Studio" in Stockton. She continued to work in the industry until 2019. P.L. Fry and Son is honored to be serving the Barger family. A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm held at Waterloo Gun and Bocce 4343 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton, CA. An online tribute page is available for condolences to the family at www.plfryandson.com In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Hospice of San Joaquin 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204
Published in The Record on Jan. 22, 2020