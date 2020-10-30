Dionicio "Nick" Santoyo

Stockton - Born in Dallas Texas on October 9,1936. He lived in Stockton most of his life where he attended Franklin High School. In 1977, he owned the Mexican American Baseball Team and the Yaquis Baseball Team where he brought home first places League Championships. He was a life long die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan. Billy, Doc, Peanut, Pequito, Ms. Benitas, Chulo, Brutus, Lucky, and Grandson. Also survived by his wife of 32 years, Rita, and his children Jose Luis Santoyo (deceased), Cecelia Santoyo, Kathleen Santoyo, Braulio Santoyo, Dionicio Santoyo and his sister Mary Lou of Texas. Nick was a man of honor and charm and will be missed by all that knew him. He passed away quietly at home on October 17, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store