1/1
Dionicio "Nick" Santoyo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dionicio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dionicio "Nick" Santoyo
Stockton - Born in Dallas Texas on October 9,1936. He lived in Stockton most of his life where he attended Franklin High School. In 1977, he owned the Mexican American Baseball Team and the Yaquis Baseball Team where he brought home first places League Championships. He was a life long die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan. Billy, Doc, Peanut, Pequito, Ms. Benitas, Chulo, Brutus, Lucky, and Grandson. Also survived by his wife of 32 years, Rita, and his children Jose Luis Santoyo (deceased), Cecelia Santoyo, Kathleen Santoyo, Braulio Santoyo, Dionicio Santoyo and his sister Mary Lou of Texas. Nick was a man of honor and charm and will be missed by all that knew him. He passed away quietly at home on October 17, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved