|
|
Dirce (Frank) Rond
Sept. 3, 1926 - March 10, 2019
Dirce (Frank) Rond passed away in her home on March 10, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on September 3, 1926 in Stockton, California
to John and Felicita Frank.
She attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Stockton High. She continued to have yearly luncheons with her kindergarten
classmates up until last year. After high school graduation
she worked as an operator for Pacific Telephone. She then worked for the Stockton Record in classifieds where she later met her husband, Lemuel.
They married on May 22, 1950. She worked as a homemaker, raising her six children in
Stockton, California.
From her home, as well as being a homemaker, she was
a campaign manager for the Stockton area Muscular
Dystrophy Association and a
facilitator for Presentation
Renew with the Vietnamese Community. She taught English with the Word of God and helped in preparing them for
obtaining citizenship.
In later years she worked for the Linden School District as an
instructional aide. She was very proud to be a long time member in the Presentation Prayer Group. She and her husband enjoyed being part of the Lodi Merrymakers Dance Club. After a stroke in 2002, by the grace of God, she survived an additional 16 years as a beacon of God's love giving hope and strength to all. She is preceded in death by her husband Lemuel, her daughter Christie, brother Aldo, sister Elsie, and brother-in-law Curtis. She is survived by her sister Ruby (Robert) Zanoni, children Darryl (Debbee) Rond, Anne (Rod) Hite, Marian Cooper, Louise (Dennis) Rock, Tamara (Mark) Renaud, 12 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren, and numerous loved nieces and
nephews.
Visitation will be held at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 12pm to 6pm with a
Rosary at 6pm. Mass of
Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Presentation on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10am. A Committal Service will follow at the San Joaquin
Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2019