Dolores M. Nejedly
June 23, 1927 - June 2, 2019
Dolores Marie Nejedly passed away at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Dolores was born to Walter and
Sylvia Jones in Chicago,
Illinois. She was the second oldest of six siblings. She graduated from St. Scholastica High School and completed the nursing program at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. She was a registered nurse in the pediatric unit at St. Francis Hospital, where she met her future husband, Robert. Bob and Dolores married in Chicago in 1954 and moved to Stockton, where Bob entered private practice in internal medicine. They began their family the following year.
Dolores was a loving mother to five children, and as they grew up, participated in their school activities and volunteered for many local charitable causes, including the Haggin Museum.
Dolores and Bob were active at Presentation Church, St. Mary's High School, Stockton Symphony Association, and Stockton Golf & Country Club. They shared a love of travel and spending time at their home in Tahoe. Dolores had numerous hobbies, but her love of gardening and succulents in particular, is a legacy that she has passed to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Anne Mallett (Randy),
Bob Nejedly, Don Nejedly (Julie), Mary Nejedly, and Susan Filios (Bill); her grandchildren, Charlie Nejedly (Leslie), Sam Nejedly (Emily), Melissa Mallett, and Emily Mallett; her step-grand-children, Demetri Filios and Evanthia Filios; and numerous
nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Walter Jones, Patricia Wold, Margaret Johnson, Harold Jones and Geraldine Jones.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Annunciation,
400 W. Rose St., Stockton, CA on Tuesday, June 11th at
11:30 a.m. Committal will be private.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Mary's High School Scholarship Fund, the Haggin Museum, or .
Published in The Record from June 7 to June 8, 2019