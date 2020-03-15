|
Dolores Rico Daley April 25, 1930 March 7, 2020 Dolores Rico Daley, born in Stockton, with ties to Tracy, Roberts Island and Calaveras County, passed away surrounded by her loving family. She grew up in Tracy, where her father, Manuel Rico, was mayor, and her mother, Estelle Williams Rico, was a pianist and clubwoman. Her great great grandfather arrived in California during the Gold Rush. Her great grandmother, Clara Martell, was a "covered wagon baby," born on the way to California who later lived in Murphys. Her father's family ranch was on Roberts Island. Dolores graduated from Tracy High School as Valedictorian and studied piano at College of the Pacific (now University of the Pacific) Conservatory while she was still in high school. She graduated from Pacific in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with credentials in education and psychometry. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta, Orchesis, All College Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi, and Mortarboard. She met her beloved husband, Hal, at Pacific and theirs was a long and happy marriage. They have four children: Douglas Daley of Saipan, Derek Daley of Carmel, Dorian Daley (Mike) of San Francisco and Santa Cruz and Dawn Daley Drake (Jon) of Santa Cruz. Her grandchildren are Andrew Drake (Kei) of San Francisco, Alex Drake of Mountain View, Sam Drake of San Francisco, Tristan Krautkramer (Erica) of Oakland, and Devon Daley (Nicole) of San Mateo. Her great grandson is Jude Bellman of Oakland. Dolores cared about her community. She was President of Junior Aid (now Junior League), President of the Junior Women's Group of the Haggin Museum, and served on several boards. She taught elementary school for twenty years, where she touched the lives of many children. She was beloved by her students and their parents. She spent her last twelve years of teaching at Davis School in Morada, where she and Hal lived for more than fifty years. After Hal's retirement (and after finishing the bills of educating all four of their children at Stanford) they traveled the world with friends, with family, and always together. They traveled with each of their grandchildren, introducing them to the world and its wonders. They spent each winter in Maui where they had a circle of friends, remembering many sunsets and much aloha. Her life was long, happy, loving and generous. Her friends and especially her family will remember her for her intellect, beauty, style, grace and her joy and talent in music. She often impressed her children and grandchildren with her amazing knowledge of songs. She leaves a legacy of lifelong learning and love of literature, art, politics, gardening, and travel, among so many other things. She was supportive, strong, witty, and loving to the end. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Hal and two brothers, Robert Rico, who died in infancy, and Ronald Rico. At her request, there will be no memorial service. Memorials to her will be a smile, beautiful gardens, and hug to one you love.
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020