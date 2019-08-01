Home

Dominga Ruatos


1949 - 2019
Dominga Ruatos Obituary
Dominga Ruatos Menor Nov. 13, 1949 - July 29, 2019 Dominga Ruatos Menor, 69, of Stockton, California, died July 29, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Rodolfo Menor Sr., children Annabel Acain (Isagani), Rodolfo Menor Jr. (Mayra), Kevin Menor (Maria) and 7 grandchildren. Siblings Timoteo Ruatos, Magdalena Aurelio (Mamerto) and nieces, nephews and relatives. A rosary will be recited at the Chapel of the Palms 303 South California Street, Stockton, Ca 95203 on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. George's Church 120 W. Fifth Street, Stockton, Ca 95206 on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Committal at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Aug. 1, 2019
