Don Della Nina Apr. 28, 1948 - Feb. 1, 2020 Don Della Nina, 71, loving husband of Gail P. Nella of Byron; loving brother of Denis Della Nina of Tracy; loving nephew of Angie, a native of Stockton, CA. Services will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1pm at Chapel of the Palms, 303 S. California St., Stockton, Msgnr. John Armistead officiating. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions shall be made to will be appreciated, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN. 38101-9929
Published in The Record on Feb. 11, 2020