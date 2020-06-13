Don Hansen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Hansen Jan. 14, 1964 - June 2, 2020 Don Hansen passed away peacefully in Stockton at the age of 56. Born and raised in Stockton, he was the son of Betty and Jim Hansen. A Franklin High School graduate, Don opened Don's Radiator in Stockton in 1995. He married Becky in 1988 and was a proud father of three sons. Don was an avid hunter and successful baseball coach where he coached his sons to multiple championships. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will always be remembered as a caring, loving person who put others before himself as well as his unique sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. Don is survived by his wife Becky, his children Tom (Amanda), Jason (Claudia) and Matt (Daisy), grand-children Cassidy, Abby, John and Sara, parents Jim and Betty and sister Jeanette. Memorial service will be held in private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved