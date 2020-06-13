Don Hansen Jan. 14, 1964 - June 2, 2020 Don Hansen passed away peacefully in Stockton at the age of 56. Born and raised in Stockton, he was the son of Betty and Jim Hansen. A Franklin High School graduate, Don opened Don's Radiator in Stockton in 1995. He married Becky in 1988 and was a proud father of three sons. Don was an avid hunter and successful baseball coach where he coached his sons to multiple championships. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will always be remembered as a caring, loving person who put others before himself as well as his unique sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. Don is survived by his wife Becky, his children Tom (Amanda), Jason (Claudia) and Matt (Daisy), grand-children Cassidy, Abby, John and Sara, parents Jim and Betty and sister Jeanette. Memorial service will be held in private.