Don Ott
March 29, 1945 - June 10, 2019
Don passed away after a lengthy illness. Don graduated from Lincoln High School. He owned and operated California Drywall for 40 years out of Lodi, California. He was known for his commitment to craftsmanship when it came to drywall. Don was an avid fishermen and poker player. He loved to go camping, work in his garden and be around his friends. He enjoyed trapping, fishing and hunting out at the Delta islands.
Preceded in death by his sweet sister Sally Nascimento.
Survived by his loving wife
Brenda Ott; Children Tony
(Wendy) Ott, Raymond Ott, Lisa Braik, Martin (Amie) Braik, and David Braik.
Grandchildren Colby, Tyler, Erin, Sara and Jordan Ott, Anthony, Abagail, Rowan and Maezie Braik, Jax Seadorf, and Eliza Whitten; Great grandchildren Skyler Braik and Sofia Waldren. Nieces Mari (Darin) Shelton and Gina Calder
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please contact
Tony Ott at (209) 471-6875 to be notified.
Published in The Record from June 21 to June 23, 2019