Donald ("Don") C. Burnham Nov. 20, 1929 - Dec. 18, 2019 Donald C. Burnham was a lifelong resident of Stockton until a year and a half ago when his health failed, and he moved to be near his son, David Burnham, and family in Santa Maria. His parents, Lee and Ola Burnham, were longtime residents of Stockton. Don retired many years ago after working in real estate. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his son; his sister, Clara Burnham Lewis and brother-in-law, Jack C. Lewis of Bend, Ore.; and his sister-in-law, Pat Burnham of San Carlos. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Lee Burnham.
Published in The Record on Feb. 12, 2020