Donald Earl Koch Jan. 19, 1935 - Mar. 22, 2020 On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Donald Earl Koch, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 85. Don was born on January 19, 1935 in Belleview, Illinois. After serving in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, he moved to Fresno, California where he met his wife, Marilyn. They married in 1959 and had two sons, Bill and Mark. The family settled in Stockton, California in 1971 where Don worked his way up to Vice President at Building Material Distributors (BMD). Don loved slipping away to the range of the Northern Sierra to ride horses, watch sunsets and join on cattle drives with his friends. A true cowboy, he had a passion for horses and wide open spaces. At home Don was often serving his community using his contracting skills. On Sunday mornings, he was found at the Cathedral of the Annunciation serving as a Eucharistic minister alongside his wife. Don was happiest when surrounded by family and friends enjoying a home cooked meal, a glass of Chardonnay, and a good cigar. He was known for his big heart, snappy one-liners, and determination to help others. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Hulda Koch; his brothers, Elmer, Bob and Larry. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children Bill (Belen) and Mark (Lucianna); his grandchildren Anna (Matt), Peter and Melanie, and his nephews. Contributions may be made in Don Koch's name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation and the Cathedral of the Annunciation.
Published in The Record on Apr. 12, 2020