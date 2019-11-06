|
Donald F. Andrews May 28, 1930 - Oct. 25, 2019 Donald Frank Andrews entered into rest on October 25, 2019. Born in Gosport, England on May 28, 1930 to parents who were Pub Keepers before WWII in Gosport. He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Frank Andrews; mother, Edith Mary Snell Andrews; brother, Leslie Andrews; sisters, Kathleen Andrews Derrick and Peggy Andrews. Mr. Andrews is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret Mulloy Andrews and brother-in-law, Samuel Dickinson Mulloy. During WWII, Gosport and surrounding areas were in the path of Germany bombers, Donald and his family experienced their town being bombed, which resulted in the death of their neighbors. Donald joined the British Army where he was a signalman, radio operator, stationed in the British section of occupied Germany in 1948. After he finished his higher education, he started working for the British Telecom. Until the early 50's he worked on two different yachts as a radio operator in Europe. In 1964, he went to Canada and worked for the Canadian Marconi Company where he travelled to Europe, the United States and Vietnam to repair and maintain the Doppler Radar System. He remained with the Canadian Marconi until 1979. In 1980, Donald became a U.S. citizen. He also worked for the Smithsonian in Peru, South America where he tracked movement of the earths tectonic plates from 1980-1981. Donald maintained telecommunication equipment, set up communications systems as well as updated the systems. This work took him to Saudi Arabia twice and Nigeria from 1978-1998. At age 52, Donald's expertise took him to the Philippines for over a year repairing and maintaining their telecommunications equipment. He moved to Manteca in 1987 before retirement and before retirement, he worked for a Silicon Valley company from 1982 to 1992. After reirment enjoyed the Manteca Senior Center, creating stain glass windows, woodcarving and painting ceramic greenware pottery. P.L. Fry & Son is honored to be serving the Andrews family. No services are being held at this time. For condolences to the family, please visit their online tribute page at www.plfryandson.com
Published in The Record on Nov. 6, 2019